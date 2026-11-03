$1. 76 million lottery jackpot hits pennsylvania gas station in stunning cash 5 win

Five lucky numbers deliver a massive payday and a $10K bonus for the store.

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, PA – A gas station in Westmoreland County has sold a Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth more than $1.75 million, turning a Thursday night Cash 5 drawing into a seven-figure jackpot win. The winning ticket matched all five numbers, delivering one of the week’s biggest lottery prizes in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday that the $1,758,433.50 Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot ticket was sold at 56 Gas & Food Mini Mart, a Sunoco location at 4580 Leechburg Road in Allegheny Township. The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers for the October 29 drawing were 14, 23, 31, 34 and 38. The ticket matched every number, securing the full jackpot prize before applicable tax withholding.

Westmoreland County Sunoco Sells Million-Dollar Lottery Ticket

The winning ticket put the Leechburg Road gas station at the center of a major Pennsylvania Lottery announcement.

All five numbers matched in Thursday’s Cash 5 drawing, producing a jackpot of $1,758,433.50.

The retailer’s $10,000 selling bonus is separate from the jackpot payout, meaning the store also benefits from the major win.

The Pennsylvania Lottery did not disclose when the ticket was purchased or whether the numbers were selected manually or generated through Quick Pick.

The announcement also did not specify whether the ticket included additional Quick Cash prizes.

For the Westmoreland County retailer, the jackpot represents a significant lottery sale at a neighborhood gas station.

More Than 45,900 Other Tickets Win Cash 5 Prizes

The million-dollar jackpot wasn’t the only prize from Thursday night’s drawing.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, more than 45,900 additional Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets won prizes of various amounts.

Those prizes were separate from the $1,758,433.50 jackpot sold in Allegheny Township.

Cash 5 with Quick Cash is a Pennsylvania Lottery game in which players select five numbers and compete for a jackpot awarded when all five numbers match the drawing.

The Quick Cash feature also provides opportunities for instant prizes printed on qualifying tickets.

The official October 29 Cash 5 payout results provide additional information about prizes awarded in the drawing.

Pennsylvania Lottery Explains How Jackpot Can Be Claimed

The holder of the winning Cash 5 ticket has one year from the October 29 drawing to claim the jackpot, making October 29, 2027, the applicable deadline.

Quick Cash prizes, if any, have a separate one-year deadline measured from the ticket’s purchase date.

The Pennsylvania Lottery recommends that jackpot ticket holders contact the nearest Lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481 for instructions.

Prizes are subject to applicable tax withholding, so the final payment will be lower than the advertised jackpot amount.

Lottery officials have not released additional information about the circumstances surrounding the winning ticket.