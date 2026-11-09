$1 million scratch-off stunner hits small new jersey gas station on route 46

A routine stop at a Route 46 gas station turned into a seven-figure lottery payday, putting a small Morris County borough in the spotlight.

NETCONG, N.J. – Somebody who purchased a lottery ticket at a small gas station along Route 46 in Morris County is now holding a ticket worth a staggering $1 million. The New Jersey Lottery confirmed Monday that a $1 Million Premier Ca$h scratch-off sold in Netcong delivered one of the state’s biggest lottery prizes of the past week.

The winning ticket was sold at Netcong Valero, located at 10 Route 46 East, with the prize recorded for Friday, November 6. The $1 million payout was among 17 major lottery prizes of at least $10,000 recorded across New Jersey between November 2 and November 8.

The New Jersey Lottery has not released information identifying the winning ticket holder, when the ticket was purchased or whether the prize has been claimed. Under state law, New Jersey lottery winners may remain anonymous, meaning the person holding the seven-figure winner does not have to publicly reveal their identity.

Million-Dollar Scratch-Off Puts Route 46 Gas Station in the Spotlight

Netcong Valero is now on the list of New Jersey retailers that have sold a seven-figure winning lottery ticket.

According to the New Jersey Lottery’s weekly prize announcements, the ticket was a winner in the $1 Million Premier Ca$h scratch-off game.

The prize was recorded on November 6, making it one of the largest wins reported during a week dominated by a massive Powerball jackpot sold elsewhere in North Jersey.

For Netcong, a borough of roughly 3,500 residents, the sale puts a local gas station in the statewide lottery spotlight.

Unlike Powerball or Mega Millions, scratch-off prizes are determined by tickets already printed and distributed to retailers. Players discover whether they have won by revealing the covered play areas and following the game’s instructions.

The Lottery’s announcement did not disclose how many tickets the winner purchased or whether the prize came from a single-ticket purchase during a routine fuel stop.

Netcong’s $1 Million Winner Joins Massive New Jersey Lottery Week

The Netcong prize arrived just two days after another major lottery event made headlines across New Jersey.

On Wednesday, November 4, a Powerball ticket sold at Wegmans in Montvale won an advertised $847 million jackpot, the largest prize in the state’s weekly report.

A Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $717,734 was also sold at Fort Lee Tiger Mart for the November 5 drawing.

While those wins involved draw games, Netcong’s million-dollar ticket came from a scratch-off, proving that major lottery prizes were turning up in different types of games throughout the week.

New Jersey’s weekly report also included winning tickets sold in Middlesex, Monmouth, Camden, Cumberland and several other counties.

The Netcong ticket was one of just two prizes in the report worth at least $1 million.

Lottery Prize Brings Big Attention to Small Morris County Borough

The winning ticket adds Netcong to the growing list of communities experiencing major lottery wins this year.

The New Jersey Lottery has not announced whether the retailer will receive a bonus for selling the ticket or provided details about the winner’s intended use of the money.

Lottery prizes are subject to applicable taxes, meaning the actual amount received by the winning player may be lower than the advertised prize.

For now, the only confirmed details are the winning game, the $1 million prize and the Route 46 gas station where the ticket was sold.

One thing is certain: a ticket sold in this small Morris County town is now worth seven figures.

And for whoever purchased it, a stop at Netcong Valero has turned into a million-dollar payday.