$1 powerball upgrade pays off big at bethesda store during $847m jackpot night

A Montgomery County lottery player scored a $50,000 prize after adding a $1 Double Play option to a Powerball ticket sold on River Road.

BETHESDA, MD – While a Powerball ticket sold in New Jersey captured Wednesday night’s massive $847 million jackpot, another ticket purchased at a Bethesda business delivered a $50,000 prize to Maryland. The winning Double Play ticket was sold at Talbert’s Ice & Beverage Service on River Road, according to the Maryland Lottery.

The Maryland Lottery announced Thursday, November 5, that the winning ticket came from Talbert’s Ice & Beverage Service at 5234 River Road in Montgomery County. It matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball in the November 4 Double Play drawing.

The Bethesda ticket qualified for the game’s $50,000 third-tier prize. Its purchaser had added the optional $1 Double Play feature, which enters the same Powerball numbers into a second drawing with prizes reaching $10 million.

Bethesda Business Sells $50,000 Double Play Ticket

The winning ticket was purchased at Talbert’s Ice & Beverage Service, located at 5234 River Road in Bethesda.

The November 4 Double Play winning numbers were 3, 6, 23, 58 and 65, with 15 drawn as the red Powerball.

The ticket matched four white balls and the red Powerball, securing the $50,000 prize.

Lottery officials did not identify the ticket holder or disclose whether the prize had been claimed.

The announcement also did not specify when the ticket was purchased or whether the player selected the numbers manually.

The Bethesda prize was awarded through Double Play, which operates separately from the main Powerball jackpot drawing.

One-Dollar Upgrade Gives Powerball Players a Second Drawing

Double Play is an optional Powerball feature that costs an additional $1 per play.

Players who purchase the feature use the same numbers in the regular Powerball drawing and a separate Double Play drawing approximately 30 minutes later.

Unlike the main Powerball jackpot, which grows when no ticket matches all six numbers, the Double Play top prize remains fixed at $10 million.

The game’s second-tier prize is $1 million, while the third-tier prize is $50,000.

For the Bethesda ticket, matching four white balls and the red Powerball produced the third-tier payout.

The feature does not increase a player’s chances of winning the regular Powerball jackpot. Instead, it provides an additional drawing with a separate prize structure.

Powerball drawings take place Monday, Wednesday and Saturday evenings at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

The standard Powerball ticket costs $2, with Double Play increasing the cost of a single play to $3.

New Jersey Ticket Wins $847 Million Powerball Jackpot

Wednesday’s regular Powerball drawing produced one of the largest lottery jackpots in the game’s history.

A single ticket sold at Wegmans Food Market in Montvale, New Jersey, matched all six numbers to win $847 million.

The main drawing’s winning numbers were 15, 34, 41, 53 and 56, with 21 as the red Powerball.

The jackpot carried a cash option of $363.1 million before taxes.

According to Powerball officials, the prize ranks as the ninth-largest jackpot in the game’s history. Powerball

The November 4 drawing marked the seventh occasion in 2026 when the Powerball jackpot was won.

The previous jackpot was a $1.04 billion prize awarded to a ticket sold in Illinois for the August 12 drawing.

The New Jersey ticket ended a jackpot run that generated substantial lottery sales and smaller prizes in Maryland.

Maryland Lottery Reports Millions in Powerball Sales and Prizes

Between August 13 and November 4, Maryland Powerball sales exceeded $29.6 million, according to the state lottery.

During that period, Maryland players received more than $5.7 million in Powerball prizes.

The lottery reported that approximately $7.4 million from those sales contributed to Maryland programs and services.

The state receives 25 cents from every dollar in lottery sales for its designated public purposes, according to the agency.

Maryland recorded 16 Powerball prizes worth $50,000 or more during the jackpot run.

Those prizes included an unclaimed $1 million ticket sold in Middle River, a $200,000 ticket purchased in College Park and a $150,000 ticket sold in North Beach.

Other unclaimed $50,000 tickets were sold in Adelphi, Silver Spring and Baltimore.

The Bethesda Double Play prize adds another substantial winning ticket to the state’s Powerball results.

Maryland Powerball Winners Have 182 Days to Claim Prizes

Maryland Lottery draw-game winners have 182 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

For the November 4 Bethesda ticket, the 182-day period ends May 5, 2027.

Lottery officials encourage players to sign the backs of their winning tickets immediately and keep them in a secure location.

Prizes exceeding $25,000 must be claimed through Maryland Lottery headquarters, either by mail or in person.

The headquarters is located at Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Boulevard, Suite 330, in Baltimore.

In-person claims require an appointment, and walk-in claims are not accepted.

Players can review the lottery’s claim instructions and schedule appointments through its official booking page.

The Maryland Lottery has not announced the identity of the Bethesda Double Play ticket holder.