$100k lottery ticket sold at brooklyn grocery store on court street

A Brooklyn convenience store sold the only top-prize ticket in Wednesday night’s TAKE 5 drawing, bringing a six-figure lottery prize to the borough.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – A Brooklyn grocery store has sold a New York Lottery TAKE 5 ticket worth $100,000, giving one ticket holder a six-figure prize from Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Shreeji News & Grocery on Court Street.

The New York Lottery announced Thursday that Shreeji News & Grocery, located at 406 Court Street in Brooklyn, sold the top-prize ticket for the November 4 TAKE 5 Evening drawing. According to the lottery, only one ticket won the top prize that evening.

The lottery did not publicly identify the ticket holder or disclose whether the prize had been claimed. The winning ticket is worth $100,000, with the holder having one year from the drawing date to submit a valid claim.

Brooklyn Grocery Store Sells $100,000 TAKE 5 Ticket

Shreeji News & Grocery, located at 406 Court Street, is the retailer credited with selling the winning ticket.

The store is situated along Court Street in Carroll Gardens, a Brooklyn neighborhood known for its residential blocks and neighborhood businesses.

According to lottery officials, the ticket matched the required numbers to win the top prize in Wednesday’s TAKE 5 Evening drawing.

The announcement did not include the winning number combination or specify whether the ticket was purchased through Quick Pick or with numbers selected by the player.

It also did not disclose the time of purchase.

The result means a ticket sold at the Court Street store qualified for the game’s $100,000 top prize.

New York Lottery Holds TAKE 5 Drawings Twice Daily

TAKE 5 is one of the New York Lottery’s regularly scheduled drawing games.

Players select five numbers from a field of 1 through 39, with prizes determined by how many numbers match the winning combination.

Drawings take place twice daily, at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday night’s winning ticket came from the Evening drawing, rather than the afternoon drawing.

Because the game holds two drawings each day, players should verify which drawing appears on their tickets when checking results.

The New York Lottery provides winning numbers and game information through its official website.

The November 4 announcement identified one top-prize-winning ticket worth $100,000.

Brooklyn Lottery Ticket Has One-Year Claim Deadline

The holder of the $100,000 TAKE 5 ticket has one year from the November 4 drawing date to claim the prize.

That places the claim deadline on November 4, 2027.

The lottery advises players to check their tickets carefully and follow the official prize-claim process.

A ticket’s validity and eligibility for payment must be confirmed before any prize is awarded.

The New York Lottery did not announce whether the Brooklyn ticket had already been presented for validation.

Until a claim is processed and the lottery releases additional information, the identity of the ticket holder remains unknown.

New York Lottery Supports Public Schools Statewide

The New York Lottery directs its proceeds toward education funding throughout the state.

According to the lottery, its operations contributed approximately $3.6 billion to support public schools during fiscal year 2025-2026.

The agency describes itself as North America’s largest and most profitable lottery.

Lottery officials also remind players to participate responsibly and provide resources for anyone experiencing gambling-related harm.

Confidential assistance is available through New York’s HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or by texting HOPENY to 467369.