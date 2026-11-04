$150k powerball ticket sold at ohio convenience store

A Halloween Powerball ticket delivers a six-figure prize in Columbiana after a $1 Power Play upgrade triples the payout.

COLUMBIANA, OH – A Powerball ticket sold at a small-town Ohio store delivered a $150,000 Halloween surprise, but the six-figure prize remained unclaimed when lottery officials announced the win Monday. The ticket matched four white balls and the red Powerball in Saturday’s drawing, with a 3X Power Play multiplier turning a $50,000 prize into a much larger payday.

The Ohio Lottery confirmed that the winning ticket was purchased at Columbiana Store, located at 31 West Park Avenue in Columbiana. The ticket matched the required numbers in the October 31 drawing, putting the local retailer on the state’s list of major Powerball-winning locations.

The winning numbers were 2, 4, 18, 50 and 56, with 20 drawn as the red Powerball. The drawing’s Power Play multiplier was three, boosting the ticket’s prize to $150,000 before mandatory taxes.

Columbiana Store Sells $150K Halloween Powerball Ticket

The winning ticket was sold at Columbiana Store on West Park Avenue, bringing a major lottery result to the eastern Ohio community.

According to the Ohio Lottery, the ticket matched four of the five white balls along with the red Powerball.

That combination ordinarily pays $50,000, but the optional Power Play feature increased the payout to $150,000.

The ticket holder had not claimed the prize when the lottery issued its November 2 announcement.

Officials did not release information about the purchaser or specify when the ticket was bought.

The Halloween drawing did not produce a national jackpot winner, but the Columbiana ticket secured one of the game’s substantial non-jackpot prizes.

$1 Power Play Upgrade Adds $100K to Winning Ticket

The optional Power Play feature proved especially valuable for the ticket sold in Columbiana.

Power Play allows players to increase qualifying non-jackpot prizes by purchasing the additional feature for $1.

Saturday’s drawing produced a 3X multiplier, meaning the standard $50,000 prize was multiplied three times.

The result added $100,000 to the ticket’s value, increasing the total payout to $150,000.

The Powerball game offers multiple prize levels, with the largest awards requiring players to match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

For the Columbiana ticket, matching four white balls and the Powerball was enough to secure a six-figure prize through the multiplier.

The Ohio Lottery did not disclose whether the ticket was purchased using automatically generated numbers or numbers selected by the player.

Winning Ticket Worth $109,875 After Tax Withholding

The $150,000 Powerball prize is subject to mandatory federal and state withholding.

According to the Ohio Lottery, the combined withholding rate is 26.75%, reducing the announced prize by $40,125.

That leaves an initial payment of $109,875 after the specified withholding, although the recipient’s final tax liability may differ.

The prize was still unclaimed when the announcement was released, meaning the lottery had not identified a claimant publicly.

The ticket holder will need to follow the Ohio Lottery’s official claim procedures to collect the winnings.

Powerball Jackpot Climbed to $793 Million After Halloween Drawing

Saturday’s Halloween drawing ended without a winner of the national Powerball jackpot.

That pushed the advertised jackpot to an estimated $793 million for Monday, November 2, making it the second-largest Powerball jackpot of 2026 at the time of the Ohio Lottery’s announcement.

The estimated cash option for Monday’s drawing was $339.9 million before taxes.

Powerball drawings take place Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time, with Ohio ticket sales closing at 10 p.m.

The Ohio Lottery has contributed more than $35 billion to public education since 1974, according to the agency’s education funding program.