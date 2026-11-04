16-Year-Old Arrested in Manassas Crash That Killed a Couple After Pickup Blew Through Stop Sign

Police say the teen driver was speeding when he hit a Honda Civic on Oct. 24, killing a 70-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman.

MANASSAS, Va. – A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with an Oct. 24 crash in Manassas that killed two people, the Prince William County Police Department announced Tuesday. Crash investigators arrested the teen on Nov. 2 and charged him with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, along with reckless driving by speed, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to wear a seatbelt. He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center, and his court date is pending, according to police. Because he is a juvenile, he has not been named.

What Investigators Say Happened

The crash happened around 11:56 p.m. at the intersection of Leland Road and Maplewood Drive in Manassas. Police said the driver of a 2024 GMC Sierra was traveling at a high rate of speed on Leland Road when he disregarded a stop sign and collided with a 2004 Honda Civic entering the intersection from Maplewood Drive.

The Civic’s driver, a 70-year-old man, and its passenger, a 54-year-old woman, were pronounced dead at the scene. The Sierra’s 14-year-old girl passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the teen driver was not hurt.

Crash investigators are still asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Other Incidents in the Daily Report

The department’s Prince William County daily incident report for Nov. 3 also detailed two cases in Woodbridge. At about 11:13 p.m. on Nov. 2, officers responded to the McDonald’s at 4309 Merchant Plaza after an employee closing the dining area was approached by three men. Police said the men tried to get into the restaurant, then assaulted the worker and took his AirPods before running off. The employee was injured but declined medical treatment. All three suspects were described as Black men wearing all black clothing, with one in ripped black jeans and another in pants with light-colored flowers.

In a separate case, police responded at 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 to a home in the 3300 block of Wyndale Court, where a man in a ski mask walked in through the front door, grabbed a bowl of candy and left on foot with three other men. Nothing else was reported missing, and there was no property damage.

Anyone with information on any of the cases can call the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip at the department’s webtip page. More on the department is available at pwcva.gov/police. Previous Virginia crime coverage is archived on Shore News Network.