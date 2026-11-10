16-Year-Old Motorcyclist Critical in Clifton After Crash with Car on Main Street

The teen’s motorcycle collided with a Toyota Corolla carrying three 20-year-olds Sunday night. The Clifton Police Traffic Division is investigating.

CLIFTON, N.J. — A 16-year-old Clifton boy was seriously hurt Sunday night when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a car at Main Avenue and West Third Street, police said.

Officers from the Clifton Police Department were called to the intersection at about 7:49 p.m. Nov. 8. They found the teen with serious injuries.

Police said the motorcycle collided with a Toyota Corolla driven by a 20-year-old Paterson man.

The Clifton Fire Department, Nutley EMS and a hospital-based MICU responded. The 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital with “potentially life-threatening injuries,” police said.

Three in car hurt

All three people in the Corolla suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The driver refused medical attention. So did the rear passenger, a 20-year-old Clifton woman.

The front-seat passenger, also a 20-year-old Clifton woman, was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

Under investigation

Detectives from the Clifton Police Department Traffic Division responded to the scene. Police said the investigation “remains ongoing.”

Police have not said what caused the crash, which direction each vehicle was traveling, or whether anyone will be charged.

The crash comes as the state’s Division of Highway Traffic Safety continues to urge drivers to watch for motorcycles, which can be hidden in traffic, and urges riders to get proper training and wear safety gear.