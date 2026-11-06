19-year-old shot on clementine court in baltimore county

A Wednesday night shooting in the White Marsh Precinct area left a teenager injured, with violent crimes detectives searching for answers.

ROSEDALE, MD – A 19-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening on Clementine Court in Baltimore County, prompting an investigation by the department’s Violent Crimes Unit. The victim survived the gunfire and was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries police described as non-life-threatening.

The Baltimore County Police Department said officers assigned to the White Marsh Precinct responded to the unit block of Clementine Court, in the 21237 ZIP code, at approximately 7:25 p.m. on November 4. Responding officers found the young man suffering from a graze wound.

The department announced Thursday, November 5, that detectives were continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No suspect information, motive or arrests were disclosed in the initial public statement.

Teenager Found With Graze Wound on Clementine Court

The incident occurred Wednesday evening in the unit block of Clementine Court, a residential area within Baltimore County’s 21237 ZIP code.

Officers from the White Marsh Precinct were dispatched at approximately 7:25 p.m. following a report of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they located a 19-year-old male who had sustained a graze wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

Police described his injuries as non-life-threatening but did not disclose where on his body he was wounded.

The department also did not release his name or provide details about his condition after arriving at the hospital.

Investigators have not said whether the shooting happened outdoors, inside a residence or elsewhere in the immediate area.

Baltimore County Violent Crimes Detectives Investigate Shooting

The Baltimore County Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

Detectives are working to determine what happened before the shooting and identify anyone involved.

Police have not disclosed whether the victim was specifically targeted or whether the shooting occurred during an argument or another type of confrontation.

The department also has not announced whether a suspect fled the scene or whether a weapon was recovered.

No information was released about the number of shots fired.

Investigators have not identified any suspects or announced criminal charges in connection with the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Police Ask for Information About Wednesday Night Gunfire

Baltimore County detectives are asking anyone with information about the Clementine Court shooting to contact the department.

Residents can reach investigators at 410-887-4636 (INFO).

The department is seeking information that could help establish the sequence of events and identify anyone responsible for the shooting.

Witnesses who observed suspicious activity in the area Wednesday evening may have details useful to investigators.

The police department has not announced whether additional information will be released or whether detectives have identified any persons of interest.

For now, the investigation remains active, with a 19-year-old recovering from a non-life-threatening injury and police working to determine what led to the gunfire.