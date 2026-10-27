$1m powerball win and $200k toms river prize headline nj lottery week

Sixteen New Jersey Lottery tickets won at least $10,000 in one week, with major prizes sold in Livingston, Franklin Lakes, Toms River and across the state.

TRENTON, NJ – Sixteen New Jersey Lottery players won a combined $2,032,346 in prizes of at least $10,000 during the week of October 19 through October 25, including a $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Essex County. The week’s biggest prizes also included a $315,562 Jersey Cash 5 win in Bergen County and a $200,000 scratch-off prize in Ocean County.

The New Jersey Lottery released its weekly winners report Monday, October 26, identifying retailers across 11 counties that sold tickets associated with prizes ranging from $10,000 to $1 million. The largest single prize came from a Powerball ticket sold at a 7-Eleven in Livingston.

Other standout wins included $150,000 in Clayton, two $100,000 scratch-off prizes in Avenel and Passaic, and a $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Lodi. Ocean County recorded two winning scratch-off tickets, including one worth $200,000 at a Toms River convenience store.

Livingston Powerball Ticket Leads the Week With $1 Million

The week’s biggest winner was a $1 million Powerball ticket for the Wednesday, October 21, drawing, sold at 7-Eleven #11437 at 280 South Livingston Avenue in Livingston, Essex County.

A day earlier, a 20X scratch-off ticket worth $200,000 was recorded at Krauszer’s, 946 Hooper Avenue in Toms River.

Bergen County also had a strong showing. A Jersey Cash 5 XTRA ticket worth $315,562 was sold at Super Shop Deli Mart, 809 Franklin Avenue in Franklin Lakes, for the October 19 drawing.

Another Bergen County retailer, 7-Eleven #34906 at 280 Route 46 in Lodi, sold a $50,000 Powerball ticket associated with the October 24 drawing.

In Gloucester County, Clayton Liquors at 369 North Delsea Drive in Clayton was listed as the retailer for a $150,000 Poker Nights scratch-off prize on October 22.

Those five tickets alone accounted for $1,715,562 in prizes.

Two $100,000 Winners and More Scratch-Off Prizes

Two Golden Riches Bingo scratch-off tickets appeared on the weekly list with prizes of $100,000 each.

The first was recorded October 22 at Wawa #8323, 930 U.S. Highway 1 in Avenel, Middlesex County. The second appeared October 23 at Morinas Wine & Spirit, 497 Van Houten Avenue in Passaic.

Hudson County recorded three prizes during the week: a $10,000 Neon 9’s ticket at Stop N Save in Guttenberg, a $25,000 Crossword Xtreme ticket at Las Americas Grocery in West New York, and a $10,000 $1 Million Premier Ca$h ticket at Quick Stop in North Bergen.

In Camden County, a Crossword scratch-off worth $20,000 was listed at Wawa #8325, 50 Haddonfield Road in Cherry Hill.

A $10,000 $1,000,000 Spectacular ticket was recorded at Wawa #8341, 580 Union Avenue in Bridgewater. Irvington also appeared on the list with an $11,784 Pick 6 prize associated with JDSP Management LLC at 1060 Stuyvesant Avenue.

Three $10,000 Scratch-Off Winners Close Out the Week

The final three entries in the report, all dated Sunday, October 25, were $10,000 scratch-off prizes.

A 50X Cash Blitz ticket was recorded at 6 Ten Deli and Convenience Store, 902 Hamilton Street in Somerset.

In Ocean County, ShopRite #641 at Route 70 and Chambers Bridge Road in Brick was listed for a $10,000 Ruby 7’s prize.

The third was a Black Opal 7’s ticket worth $10,000 at Beach Tobacco Cigar & Convenience, 3106 Brigantine Boulevard in Brigantine, Atlantic County.

The Lottery’s report identifies the retailers associated with the winning tickets but does not provide details about the players, their plans for the money or whether each scratch-off prize was claimed on the listed date.

Across all 16 entries, the reported prizes totaled more than $2 million, giving the week a substantial mix of seven-figure Powerball winnings and smaller but significant prizes at neighborhood retailers.