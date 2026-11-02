$2. 28 million lottery bonanza hits new jersey as walmart leads massive winning week

A $1.24 million Walmart jackpot leads a winning week from Woodbury to the Jersey Shore.

TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey Lottery players collected more than $2.28 million in major prizes last week, with 24 winning tickets worth at least $10,000 turning up at stores across the Garden State. The biggest payday came from a Gloucester County Walmart, where a Jersey Cash 5 ticket delivered a staggering $1,244,037 jackpot.

According to the New Jersey Lottery, the 24 prizes reported between October 26 and November 1 totaled $2,284,037. The winning tickets were sold at convenience stores, supermarkets, gas stations and other retailers spanning 15 counties, with prizes ranging from $10,000 to more than $1.2 million.

Two $250,000 scratch-off tickets sold in Sicklerville and Freehold added another half-million dollars to the weekly total. Seven $50,000 prizes were also recorded, including four Powerball tickets sold in Fort Lee, South River, Hillside and Princeton.

Woodbury Walmart Sells $1.24 Million Jackpot as Two Scratch-Offs Hit $250K

The largest prize of the week came Thursday, October 29, when a Jersey Cash 5 ticket sold at Walmart #5476, located at 820 Cooper Street in Woodbury, captured a $1,244,037 jackpot.

The Gloucester County store accounted for more than half of the entire week’s reported prize money with that single ticket.

Two days earlier, a $250,000 Crossword scratch-off ticket sold at Wawa #984, located at 511 Berlin-Cross Keys Road in Sicklerville, delivered another massive payday.

Monmouth County joined the six-figure winners on Wednesday, October 28, when R & R Convenience Store at 25-1 Broad Street in Freehold sold another $250,000 Crossword ticket worth the game’s top advertised prize.

Those three tickets alone represented $1,744,037 in lottery prizes.

Gloucester County also recorded a $50,000 scratch-off prize at Country Farms, located at 283 Egg Harbor Road, Suite A, in Sewell. That ticket came from the $1,000,000 Payday game on October 29.

Powerball Winners Pop Up Across New Jersey as $50K Tickets Keep Hitting

Powerball produced four $50,000 prizes during the seven-day period, beginning with three winners from the Monday, October 26 drawing.

The first ticket was sold at Garden State News, 1620 Lemoine Avenue in Fort Lee. Another came from Pantry 1, located at 17 Division Street in South River.

A third winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Hillside Liquors, 1320 North Broad Street in Hillside.

The fourth $50,000 Powerball prize arrived during Saturday’s Halloween drawing, with the ticket sold at Tiger’s Deli, located at 266 Witherspoon Street in Princeton.

Together, those four Powerball tickets accounted for $200,000 in prizes.

The week’s other $50,000 winners included a $1,000,000 Payday scratch-off sold at Quick Stop on Park Avenue in Scotch Plains and a Super Crossword ticket purchased at Minute Mart, 3 Netcong Road in Budd Lake.

With the additional $50,000 ticket from Sewell, seven prizes of that amount were recorded across the state.

Jersey Shore Stores Join Lottery Winning Streak

The lottery wins extended into Ocean County, where two stores appeared on the weekly prize list.

A Jackpot Millions scratch-off ticket worth $10,000 was sold Wednesday at Wawa #429, located at 254 Route 37 West in Toms River.

Three days later, Lucky 7 Deli & Food Store at 305 Whitesville Road in Jackson sold a First Class Fortunes scratch-off ticket worth another $10,000.

Neighboring Monmouth County also produced a $20,000 Sapphire 7’s scratch-off prize at Sam’s Farm Market 2 and Deli, located at 595 Palmer Avenue in Keansburg.

Combined with the $250,000 Freehold prize, Monmouth County accounted for $270,000 in winnings during the week.

More Winning Tickets Reported From Atlantic County to North Jersey

Atlantic County recorded a $30,000 Mega Millions prize on October 27 at McKee City Lukoil, located at 6101 Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township.

Middlesex County saw several winning tickets. A $20,000 Crossword ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven on George Street in New Brunswick, while Deli Delight in Metuchen produced a $10,000 Jackpot Millions prize.

Another $10,000 scratch-off ticket came from Quick Stop & Go on Bound Brook Road in Middlesex, where a Black Opal 7’s ticket made the weekly list.

Bergen County added a $20,000 Crossword prize at BJ’s Wholesale Club in East Rutherford, while a $10,000 $1,000,000 Payday ticket was sold at Quick Mart on Broadway in Fair Lawn.

Other $10,000 prizes included tickets sold at ShopRite in Wayne, Masonville News & Food Store in Mount Laurel, 7-Eleven in Flemington, Wawa in Pine Brook and EZ Chek Market in Somerville.

The winning streak covered much of New Jersey, with major tickets appearing in communities ranging from suburban shopping centers to neighborhood corner stores.

The lottery’s weekly report identifies the games, prize amounts and retailers associated with each winning ticket. It does not establish how many individual people purchased the tickets or whether the prizes have been claimed.