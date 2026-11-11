Once the summer crowds leave, about a dozen Long Beach Island spots keep their doors open, along with Point Pleasant Beach seafood places and old Seaside Heights bars.

BEACH HAVEN, N.J. — Once the boardwalk shutters go down and the rentals empty out, the same question comes back every year: where can you still get dinner down the Shore?

More places than you’d think. The 20 restaurants below are listed as open year-round by local business guides, chambers of commerce or the restaurants themselves.

One warning before you go. Year-round doesn’t mean seven days a week. Many Shore restaurants cut back their winter hours, close a couple of weeknights or take a short break in January or February. Call ahead or check the restaurant’s own page before you make the drive over the causeway.

Long Beach Island

LBI has more year-round choices than most people expect. The island’s food guide, LBI Eats, lists these among the spots that stay open all year.

1. Kubel’s, Barnegat Light. One of the few places on the north end that stays open after the summer rentals empty out.

Photo: 20 jersey shore restaurants with a coastal vibe that are open all year long

2. NorthSide Bar & Grille, Surf City. A year-round bar and grill in the middle of the island.

3. The Arlington, Ship Bottom. It’s right near the causeway, so it’s usually the first stop for anyone coming onto the island.

4. LBI Pancake House, Ship Bottom. It serves breakfast all year, which isn’t easy to find on LBI in January.

5. Port Hole Cafe, Ship Bottom. Another Ship Bottom spot that keeps going after summer ends.

6. Daddy O, Brant Beach. The hotel restaurant at 4401 Long Beach Blvd. stays open after the season.

7. Delaware Ave Oyster House, Long Beach Township. Seafood and oysters, all year.

8. Nardi’s, Long Beach Township. A neighborhood tavern that locals keep busy in the off-season.

9. La Bamba Mexican Restaurant, Long Beach Township. Year-round Mexican food in the middle of the island.

10. Buckalew’s Restaurant and Tavern, Beach Haven. It’s been known for years as one of the island’s dependable winter spots, and it also hosts private parties and events.

11. Black Whale Bar & Fish House, Beach Haven. Seafood on the south end, all year.

12. Tucker’s Tavern, Beach Haven. A Beach Haven tavern that stays open through the winter.

13. Uncle Will’s, Beach Haven. Uncle Will’s Pancake House serves breakfast on the south end all year.

A quick note on a Beach Haven favorite. The Chicken or the Egg, at 207 N. Bay Ave., switched to year-round in recent years after decades of closing at the end of October. It has still taken a winter break, though. One year it reopened on March 1 after time off, so check before counting on wings in February.

LBI restaurants have also held a winter restaurant week with prix fixe deals in late January and early February.

Seaside Heights and Lavallette

Seaside Heights gets quiet in the winter, but a few long-running spots keep going.

14. Klee’s Bar & Grill, Seaside Heights. The bar at 101 Boulevard opened after Prohibition ended in 1933, and the family that started it sold to the current owners in 1978. Klee’s calls itself a neighborhood tavern that’s open all year, and its newer restaurant next door, Henry’s, is part of the same operation.

15. Beachcomber Bar + Grill, Seaside Heights. At 100 Ocean Terrace, it keeps live music and game day specials going all winter. It has also held events on New Year’s Eve and for the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

16. Crab’s Claw Inn, Lavallette. A few minutes north on the barrier island, the Crab’s Claw has long been known for being open every day of the year.

Photo: 20 jersey shore restaurants with a coastal vibe that are open all year long

Seaside regulars have also noticed one change. Chef Mike’s ABG, the South Seaside Park restaurant that stayed open most of the year, has closed for good. Mike Jurusz is opening a new restaurant, Chef Mike’s Legacy, at 1415 Boulevard in Seaside Heights.

Point Pleasant

Some of the steadiest winter choices are on the water in Point Pleasant Beach.

17. Jack Baker’s Wharfside, Point Pleasant Beach. It’s at 101 Channel Drive, built out over the water, looking across at Gull Island. In winter you can still watch the fishing boats come in from your table.

18. Spike’s Fish Market & Restaurant, Point Pleasant Beach. It’s at 415 Broadway, a fish market with a casual BYOB dining room, and it’s open seven days a week all year. The market opens at 8 a.m., and you can eat in or get takeout.

19. Half Moon Point, Point Pleasant. It’s at 2154 Bridge Ave., open seven days a week year-round, with live music and dinner.

Not every inlet restaurant stays open. The Shrimp Box on Inlet Drive closes for the season in mid-December and reopens in March, and the Food Shack on the Point Pleasant boardwalk is closed from the end of October until May.

Just off the beach

20. River Rock, Brick. It’s at 1600 Route 70, not on the beach, but it’s a year-round option with trivia nights, happy hours and other events all winter.

Winter hours tend to change after the holidays, especially in January, when some year-round places take a week or two off. The safest bet is to call the restaurant or check its page the day you go.

The Wharfside restaurant on Channel Drive in Point Pleasant Beach, one of the Jersey Shore restaurants that stays open through the winter.