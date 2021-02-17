Chicago man traveled to Harrisburg to Spend Phony Money

HARRISBURG, PA – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Anthony Derrell Manuel, age 32, of Chicago, Illinois, was sentenced on February 16, 2021, to 9 months’ imprisonment followed by one year of supervised release by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner, for passing $1,700 in counterfeit United States currency.

According to Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Manuel previously pled guilty to passing and attempting to pass counterfeit currency and aiding and abetting the commission of this offense with three co-defendants. The offenses occurred at retail stores in Dauphin and Cumberland Counties on September 4, 2019. As part of his sentence, Manuel was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $1,700.

The case was investigated by the United States Secret Service and the Lower Paxton Township Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian T. Haugsby prosecuted the case.

