Cocaine trafficking couple spends Valentine’s Day in jail

PANAMA CITY, FL – Bay County Sheriff’s Officers made reservations for a cell for two on Valentine’s Day after arresting this couple on Highway 230. During a routine traffic stop officers suspected this couple wasn’t looking for love, but a way to move a half-kilo of cocaine.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of about $5,000 and half a kilo of cocaine over this past weekend.

“On February 14th, 2021, around 10:00 pm, investigators with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Hwy 231, close to Hwy 20,” BCSO reported. “During the course of the traffic stop, a K9 drug detection dog alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics within the vehicle.”

During a search of the vehicle, investigators found half a kilo of cocaine, as well as approximately $5000 in US currency. The occupants, Trenton Davis and April Wilson, were both arrested based upon the findings. Davis, age 25, of Hwy. 98, and Wilson, age 26, of Hwy. 98, were both charged with Trafficking in Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

