Harrisburg Man Sentenced To 18 Months Imprisonment For Stealing Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Postage Stamps

HARRISBURG, PA – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Arthur Gibson, age 48, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on February 16, 2021, to 18 months’ imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release, by Chief U.S. District Court Judge John E. Jones III, for stealing government property.

According to Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Gibson previously pled guilty to purchasing thousands of dollars’ worth of postage stamps from post offices in the Middle District of Pennsylvania and elsewhere in July 2019. Gibson admitted that to purchase the stamps, he used personal checks, knowing that the funds in his bank account were insufficient to cover the cost of the stamps. Gibson agreed to pay restitution to the U.S. Postal Service in the amount of $22,990, which represents the value of the postage stamps that Gibson unlawfully obtained.

The case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Northeastern Regional Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlo D. Marchioli prosecuted the case.