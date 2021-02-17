Jersey Shore University Medical Center Named a Top 250 Best Hospital in the Nation

Loading...

Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center was recently recognized as one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals™, according to a national study by Healthgrades, the leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals. The recognition indicates the academic medical center is in the top 5 percent in country for consistently delivering clinical quality.

“I am extremely proud of our team members and physicians at our academic medical center on being named a best hospital in the nation,” said Kenneth N. Sable, M.D., MBA, FACEP, regional president, Hackensack Meridian Health, Southern Market. “This year, Healthgrades also named Jersey Shore a top 100 best hospital for stroke care, and recognized the medical center with Excellence Awards for Neurosciences and Bariatric Surgery. These impressive accolades will help patients make informed decisions on where to receive care.”

According to Healthgrades, America’s Best Hospitals™ consistently exhibit exceptional, comprehensive quality care, this premier distinction is based solely on clinical quality outcomes for 32 conditions and procedures. The online resource says that patients are more likely to have a successful treatment without major complications—and have a lower chance of dying—at America’s Best Hospitals.

“This is a welcome validation of the safe, high-quality, and advanced care our teams are providing at Jersey Shore,” said Vito Buccellato, MPA, LNHA, chief hospital executive, Jersey Shore University Medical Center. “I’m grateful we can provide this level of clinical quality to our communities. I never fail to be amazed at the miracles our team members make happen for our patients each and every day.”

Healthgrades’ analysis is based on more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records and other select data for the most recent three-year time period available from nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.

For more information about Jersey Shore University Medical Center, visit www.jerseyshoreuniversitymedicalcenter.com. For a free physician referral, call 800-560-9990.

