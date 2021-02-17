Man charged after striking child because he had a cell phone, choking another

Loading...

LYNN HAVEN, FL – A Lynn Haven man has been charged for two counts of abusing a child after enforcing punishment police say went too far.

“Lynn Haven Police have arrested thirty-four year old, Kevin Earl Kittrell on two felony counts of Child Abuse. Kittrell is charged with placing a chokehold on one child as a form of discipline and striking another child in the chest for having a cellphone,” the Lynn Police Department said. “Both children reside in the same home as Kittrell. The investigation was initiated when one of the victims disclosed the abuse to law enforcement.”

Kittrell was taken into custody without incident and placed in the Bay County Jail, where he will await his First Appearance before a local Judge.

Anyone with information about these or any other crimes is asked to contact the Lynn Haven Police Department at (850) 265-4111 or you may remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Tips Line at (850) 785-TIPS.

