Man Who Beat Girlfriend Sentenced to Over Two Years in Federal Prison

TAMA, IOWA – A man who assaulted his girlfriend was sentenced today to more than two years in federal prison.

Marshall Kapayou, age 37, from Tama, Iowa, received the prison term after a September 29, 2020 guilty plea to assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

In a plea agreement, Kapayou admitted that during the evening of May 16, 2020, the victim and he got into Kapayou’s car after they had been drinking alcohol. While in the car, Kapayou began arguing with the victim. The argument turned physical when he began to hit the victim with his fists. Kapayou hit the victim multiple times, primarily around her head. An individual nearby observed the assault and reported it to the police. When police responded, they observed the victim lying on her back, unconscious, in the car, bleeding from her injuries. There was blood in the car, as well as on Kapayou’s t-shirt and pants. Officers transported the victim to the hospital, where she received treatment for her injuries over the course of the next three days.

Kapayou was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Kapayou was sentenced to 27 months’ imprisonment. He was ordered to make $11,108.17 in restitution. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Kapayou is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Lisa C. Williams and investigated by the Meskwaki Nation Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.