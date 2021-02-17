Niceville woman not so nice, arrested for sexually abusing young child

Loading...

NICEVILLE, FL – A Niceville woman has been arrested for sexually abusing a young child, the Okaloosa Sheriff’s Department reported on Tuesday.

The OCSO reported the woman was arrested on charges she sexually abused a young child over a seven-month period in 2018. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office served two warrants on 50-year old Katrina Puri this morning – lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than twelve and lewd and lascivious exhibition on a victim less than sixteen.

A caretaker had reported noticing redness on the child during bath time and sexual behaviors. The victim told the caretaker, and subsequently, investigators when the caretaker reported the allegations, that Puri touched her inappropriately on a number of occasions, sometimes when she was clothed and sometimes when she was not.

During an interview, Puri denied any sexual abuse took place. Puri is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

