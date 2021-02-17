NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Threatened, Extorted New York Lawmaker to Help in Coverup, Dem. Assemblyman Claims

Loading...

ALBANY, NY – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo might stand to win more than an Emmy for his recent role as lead actor in a crime drama. That’s because the Governor is now being accused of threatening and extorting a New York Democrat Assemblyman.

Assemblyman Ron Kim is now claiming that Cuomo called him on his cell phone while bathing his young children at home.

“Gov. Cuomo called me directly on Thursday to threaten my career if I did not cover up for Melissa [DeRosa] and what she said. He tried to pressure me to issue a statement, and it was a very traumatizing experience,” Kim claimed, according to CNN. “We’re in this business together and we don’t cross certain lines and he said I hadn’t seen his wrath and that he can destroy me.”

Loading...

Cuomo denied that ever happened, just as he denied lying about numbers and how he denied sending COVID-19 positive patients into New York’s nursing homes.

Kim said the governor pulled the typical “New Yorker Tough Guy” routine we often see in politics in the tri-state region.

Continue Reading Below

“No man has ever spoken to me like that in my entire life,” Kim said. “At some point he tried to humiliate me, asking: ‘Are you a lawyer? I didn’t think so. You’re not a lawyer.’ It almost felt like in retrospect he was trying to bait me and anger me and say something inappropriate. I’m glad I didn’t.”

Loading...

Kim said his wife overheard parts of the conversation and documented Cuomo’s aides sending him texts and calling him to let him know the Governor wished to speak with him.

“He sounded angry,” Kim’s wife said.