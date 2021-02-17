President Joe Biden Says He Won’t Support $50,000 Student Loan Debt Forgiveness

Loading...

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Joe Biden extended President Trump’s ongoing pauses in student debt repayment, but last night during a CNN televised town hall meeting, the President announced he will not support a plan by Democrats to completely forgive up to $50,000 in student loan debt.

“We need student loan forgiveness beyond the potential $10,000 your administration has proposed. We need at least a $50,000 minimum. What will you do to make that happen?” a member of the audience asked the President.

“I will not make that happen,” Biden said of the plan being pushed by House and Senate Democrats including Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren. “So, I don’t think anybody should have to pay for that, but I do think you should be able to work it off.”

The President said he is ready to write off the interest and up to $10,000 in loan forgiveness.

“But I do think that, in this moment of economic pain and strain, that we should be eliminating interest on the debts that are accumulated, number one. And, number two, I’m prepared to write off the $10,000 debt, but not $50,000,” he added. “Because I don’t think I have the authority to do it by signing with a pen.”

Biden said he wants to make community college free in America

“But here’s what I think. I think everyone — and I have been proposing this for four years. Everyone should be able to go to community college for free, for free,” the President said.

The liberal hornet’s nest has been poked

Elizabeth Warren immediately took to Twitter to rally black Americans drowning in student loan debt against Biden saying, “We told Black students that college was the surest path to build a future – but for a lot of systemic reasons, they’re getting crushed the worst by student loan debt. Black Americans know: we need President Biden to use his authority to cancel student debt.”

“The president has the legal authority to cancel $50,000 of student loan debt, which will help close the racial wealth gap and benefit the 40% of borrowers who don’t have a college degree. @ChuckSchumer and I will keep calling on the administration to make it happen,” she added.

Chuck Schumer echoed that statement saying he will continue to fight the Biden administration to get $50,000 in debt forgiveness.

Leftist champagne socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for an immediate congressional ‘call-in’, helping her followers contact their local Congressmen to rally in favor of the $50,000 plan proposed by the Democrats, denied by President Biden.