Raleigh Man Sentenced to More Than 12 Years in Federal Prison for Robbing Raleigh BB&T Bank

WILMINGTON, N.C. – A Raleigh man was sentenced today to 151 months in prison for committing a bank robbery against the BB&T Bank located at 3000 Duraleigh Road, Raleigh. According to court documents and information presented in court today, on April 5, 2019, Anthony Wayne Alston, 57, entered the BB&T bank on Duraleigh Road in Raleigh wearing a trench coat and a stocking mask over his face, and approached the teller counter. Alston placed his finger to his mouth to signal to the victim teller to be quiet and jumped over the teller counter. Alston removed $3,354 in United States currency from the victim teller’s cash drawer, placed the currency into a bag, and jumped back over the counter before fleeing from the bank. Investigators with the Raleigh Police Department quickly located Alston’s vehicle travelling on I-440 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle engaged in several evasive driving maneuvers and continued to flee from police at a high rate of speed. The vehicle exited I-440 via the Six Forks Road exit at a high rate of speed and collided with another vehicle. Alston fled from the vehicle on foot but was soon apprehended. A total of $3,354 in United States currency was recovered from a plastic bag discovered near where Alston was apprehended. Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II. The Raleigh Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel W. Smith prosecuted the case.