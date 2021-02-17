Second suspect arrested today for kidnapping, robbery of teenager

Loading...

FORT WALTON, FL – Two men have been arrested for the kidnapping of a 15-year-old boy, the Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office reported this morning.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Fort Walton Beach man with armed robbery and kidnapping during the commission of a felony. 20-year old Elijah Faulkner of Denton Boulevard was arrested on February 12th.

“The 15-year old victim arranged a car ride with 19-year old Mi’quel Coward on October 12th of last year, but when he got in the car Coward pointed a shotgun at him and demanded money,” OCSO said in a statement. “They got into a struggle and Coward hit the teen in the face with the butt of the shotgun and grabbed him by the hair to prevent him from getting out. He robbed the victim of $250 cash and a cell phone, then forced him out of car several blocks away.”

Coward was arrested and charged with armed robbery and kidnapping on October 20th, 2020.

OCSO Investigators say Faulkner was the person driving the vehicle during the crimes and admitted he got $40 of the victim’s stolen money. Faulkner says he also discarded the teen’s cell phone in bushes at the apartment complex where he lives.

