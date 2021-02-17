Violent criminal gets 20 years in prison for series of assaults

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO – U.S. District Court Judge Pedro A. Delgado sentenced José L. Correa-Adorno, a/k/a “Taco” to a term of 240 months (20 years) in prison, to be served consecutively with a 52-year sentence imposed in State Court for robberies he committed, announced United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico W. Stephen Muldrow.

In a span of three years, José L. Correa-Adorno, a/k/a “Taco,” participated in multiple robberies, aided and abetted by other individuals, and in the assault of a correctional officer. These events lead to the filing of two separate Indictments and an Information against him. The defendant plead guilty to the three accusations on August 28, 2020. The other four defendants are awaiting trial.

On or about August 10, 2015, Correa-Adorno, aided and abetted by others, with the intent to cause death or serious bodily harm, using force, violence and intimidation, stole a 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer from a male victim.

Later that same day, August 10, 2015, Correa-Adorno, aided and abetted by others, entered the residence of three adult victims to commit a robbery. Inside the residence, Correa-Adorno and the other individuals, while carrying and brandishing five firearms, ransacked the residence, tied and tortured the victims, and stole their money and personal belongings.

During the robbery, the victims were burnt with hot oil and stabbed, causing them serious bodily injuries that required prolonged medical treatment. Correa-Adorno, aided and abetted by others, stole money from an ATM machine using one of the victim’s bankcard. He also stole a blue Nissan Frontier XE/SE that belonged to one of the victims.

On or about January 11, 2017, Correa Adorno assaulted an adult male Correctional Officer using a broomstick to beat his head, back, and upper body areas.

“These types of violent attacks on innocent victims are unconscionable; we hope this sentence gives them closure and serves as a warning to others that such attacks on civilians and law enforcement personnel will be aggressively prosecuted,” said U.S. Attorney Muldrow. “We are very proud of the local, state and federal agents and investigators who worked diligently to bring the defendant to justice.”

Assistant United States Attorney Daynelle Álvarez Lora was in charge of the prosecution of the cases. The FBI was in charge of the investigation of the cases.