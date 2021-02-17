Wanted homicide suspect kills family as police closed in

Loading...

ST.PETERSBURG, FL – A man wanted for an earlier murder has reportedly shot and killed three family members including his great grandmother, grandmother, and uncle. Earlier this morning police arrived at the home of Cornelius “Cornbread” Whitfield on a warrant.

“Shortly before 4 o’clock Tuesday, February 16th, police were called to a home at 2968 Emerson Ave. S. where a woman claimed she had been shot and fled to a neighbor’s house,” St. Petersburg Police reported today. “Upon arrival police learned that there were other victims inside the house. The gunman, who was still inside, was identified as a wanted suspect in another homicide.”

Police evacuated the nearby homes and sent in the SWAT team. They knocked down the front of the house in order to get the victims to rescue crews who were standing by. They took Cornelius “Cornbread” Whitfield into custody.

“Unfortunately, three adult victims were found dead inside the house,” the department said.

Inside, police found the bodies of Patricia Ann Whitfield Sharpe, age 66, the suspect’s grandmother, Sallie Hobbs Whitfield, age 83, the suspect’s great grandmother, and Antonio Maurice Graham, age 45, the suspect’s uncle.

A 2-year-old girl was found alive and unharmed.

Whitfield is also suspect in a murder and attempted murder on February 2nd at the Emerald Point Apts.