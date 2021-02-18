Loading...

QUANTICO, VA – The Virginia State Police today are warning motorists to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary as roads are covered in snow and ice as the storm that battered Texas and the midwest has entered the region. In one crash, police say a driver rolled over his vehicle, crashing into the Quantico National Cemetery sign. Police did not say whether or not it was a young Marine paying 25% interest on the vehicle though.

Earlier this morning, the Virginia State Police posted this photo of an accident that could have sent the driver to the cemetery themselves, but reported the driver made it out without injuries.

“One of 54 reasons right now NOT to be out driving in #Virginia during this storm. Fortunately, no one was injured in this crash along Interstae 95 in Prince William County. Plz #stayhome for now. It’s not worth the risk to your vehicle or your life,” VSP said in a statement.

Loading...

Continue Reading Below