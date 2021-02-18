Crime in Ocean County: Here’s who was booked at the Ocean County Jail This Week

Loading...

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Did you know Ocean County is the last county where the jail regularly posts inmate check-ins and mug shots? In recent years, most other counties stopped sharing criminal data with the public, but thanks to apps like Jailbase, in Ocean County you can see who checks in and out. Here’s a list of inmates at the Ocean County Jail with new check-ins between Monday and Wednesday. Please note, not all of the bookings mean a new crime has been committed. Some re-entries can be because of sentencing, pre-trial violations, other warrants, unpaid fines, and a host of other variables. The information on this list was obtained from the Ocean County Jail. Please send corrections to news@shorenewsnetwork.com.

Here’s who checked into the Ocean County Jail this week:

February 17th

Darren Brown – Parole violation

Thomas Cavanaugh – Drug possession/paraphernalia

Andre Hage – Burglary, aggravated assault, unlawful weapon

Devon Morgan – Credit card theft

Ed Sampson – Theft by unlawful taking

Felix Serrano – Sex assault, child under 4, aggravated sex assault child under 13

February 16th

William Andrews – Threat to kill, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of an incompetent person

Brandon Duhigg – Alarming conduct, contempt – violate order

Adam Laczny – Driving on the revoke list

Jean Maldonado-Vergne – Attempt to cause known bodily injury to another

James Newcome – Burglary and theft

George Petrovsky – Unlawful possession of weapon/handgun

Devin Post – possession, aggravated assault, strangulation

Amanda Shockley – possesion

February 15th

Jason Barone – obstruction, threat to kill, unlawful taking

John Penagakos – Burglary

Dennis Tomala-Averos – Attempt to cause bodily injury to another

Ervinas Verenis – Attempt to cause bodily injury to another

Kasiem Davis – Attempt to cause bodily injury to another (Feb 14)

