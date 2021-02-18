Death of 5-year-old Portland boy now being investigated by homicide detectives

Loading...

PORTLAND, OR – As Portland detectives continue piecing together the events of February 10th when a 5-year-old boy died in the hospital, the case seems to have been escalated.

“Portland Police Bureau Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a child,” the Portland Police Department said Thursday evening. “The 5-year-old boy died in a hospital on February 10, 2021. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy on February 16, 2021, and determined the child’s death was a homicide caused by blunt force trauma.”

Portland Police Bureau Family Services Division detectives had originally been assigned to this case on February 5, 2021. Police were called to a local hospital where the child was being treated. While the call to police was initiated at the hospital, officers and detectives determined the child was injured in his home in the 300 block of Northeast 141st Avenue.

“At this time, detectives are withholding the name of the child as part of the ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released at the direction of detectives,” the department said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Anthony Merrill Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-503-823-4033 or Detective Joseph Corona Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0508.

