Federal Judge Convicts Man of Conspiring to Steal Cash From Chicago ATM

CHICAGO, ILL — A man has been found guilty in federal court of conspiring to steal cash from an automated-teller machine in Chicago during a period of civil unrest last spring.

On the evening of June 1, 2020, RICKIE FOY, 38, of Chicago, joined several others in attempting to break into a Bank of America ATM located in a grocery store parking lot at 620 W. 63rd St. in the city’s Englewood neighborhood. Over the course of approximately eight minutes, Foy and the others used various tools to try to gain access to the machine and steal cash, but they were unsuccessful. Chicago Police officers arrived at the scene and arrested Foy and two others after a foot chase.

U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin on Tuesday found Foy guilty of conspiracy to commit bank theft. A one-day bench trial had been conducted last week entirely via videoconference.

The conviction is punishable by up to five years in federal prison. Judge Durkin set sentencing for May 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

The guilty verdict was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; Emmerson Buie, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI; and David Brown, Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ramon Villalpando and Matthew Madden.

Two other individuals were charged with participating in the conspiracy. They pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.