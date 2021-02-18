Man masquerading as leftover pizza guy just wanted to touch kids police suspect

Loading...

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man with a box of pizza and a pizza t-shirt is being accused of using his front as a pizza guy for nothing more than to touch young children inappropriately.

Columbus Police Department detectives from the Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) – Child Exploitation Unit have charged Julio Portillo-Hernandez, age 56, of the 3000 block of Hewitt Avenue in Silver Spring with a sexual offense for inappropriately touching an 11-year-old female in a laundromat in Aspen Hill.

Pizza guy may have been a serial offender

Detectives are concerned that there may be additional victims.

“Hernandez is known to work at a pizza restaurant in Aspen Hill and he often frequents businesses in Aspen Hill to sell leftover pizzas for discounted prices,” Columbus police said today. “On Tuesday, February 16 at approximately 9:20 p.m., 4th District officers responded to a laundromat located in the 13600 block of Georgia Avenue for the report of a sexual offense against a juvenile that had just occurred.”

The investigation determined that the victim was with her mother inside the laundromat when the suspect entered.

The suspect, who was wearing a shirt with the name of the pizza restaurant on it, approached patrons in the laundromat and offered to sell them leftover pizzas for a discount. The suspect approached the victim and her mother and offered to sell them a pizza. The mother refused the suspect’s offer. The suspect then walked away from the mother and inappropriately touched the victim. The victim’s mother observed the suspect commit this offense against her daughter and immediately called 9-1-1.

Have you been a victim of the leftover pizza guy?

Responding officers located the suspect, now identified as Portillo-Hernandez, in the area of the laundromat and arrested him. SVID detectives charged Portillo-Hernandez with two counts of a third-degree sexual offense. He is being held on an $8,000 bond.

Investigators are concerned there may be additional victims of Portillo-Hernandez. Anyone who believes that he/she is a victim or has any information about a victim is urged to call the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.