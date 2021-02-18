Man shot dead after altercation in Columbus apartment complex

Loading...

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police have made an arrest in an ongoing murder investigation that left a 27-year-old black man dead in the stairwell of a Fountainview townhome building. Police said that overnight, at 1:09 am, a call came into the 9-1-1 dispatch center for a shooting that took place within the complex.

“Upon arrival, officers located the victim who was outside in the common stairwell of 1944 Fountainview Court, suffering from gunshot wounds,” Columbus police said. “The victim was transported to an area hospital, despite the life-saving measures he received, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 3:11 am.”

The suspect, 23-year-old Amir Osama Elkhabiry, was located in the area by patrol officers and taken into custody. The suspect was charged with murder for the death of the victim.

Loading...

At this time, what is known to investigators, the suspect and victim were involved in some type of altercation, where the victim was shot by the suspect. The victim’s name is being withheld at this time pending next of kin notification.

Continue Reading Below