Myrtle Beach Heroin Dealer Gets 4 Years in Federal Prison

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA – United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. announced today that Michael Quantrell Barr, 30, of Myrtle Beach, was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to distribute heroin and distributing heroin.

Evidence presented to the court showed that in June and July of 2019, the Myrtle Beach Police Department Street Crimes Unit used a confidential informant to make three controlled drug purchases from Barr. In each purchase, an informant exchanged police funds for what a forensic scientist later confirmed to be heroin.

United States District Judge Donald C. Coggins, Jr. sentenced Barr to 46 months in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Myrtle Beach Police Department Street Crimes Unit. Assistant United States Attorney Lauren Hummel prosecuted the case.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.