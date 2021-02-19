15 Arrested During Baltimore Violent Crime Sweep

Loading...

BALTIMORE, MD – This week, the Baltimore Police Department announces the arrests of 15 violent crime suspects during the first two weeks of February. Eight suspects were arrested for murder, seven suspects were arrested for an attempted murder, resulting in seven non-fatal shootings. Of the 15 violent crime suspects, six of the suspects are Repeat Violent Offenders.

“Alongside our law enforcement partners, our detectives continue to work diligently in identifying and apprehending violent offenders responsible for the violence in our city,” Commissioner Harrison said. “Together, we will make Baltimore a safer city and our department will continue to be laser-focused on violent criminal offenders.”

“Violent offenders who harm the women, children and men of Baltimore will be held accountable in our city,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “I want to thank the hard working women and men of BPD for their continuous dedication to the safety of our residents. We will not stop until all of those who are committing acts of violence are apprehended and off of our streets.”

The incidents and the suspects arrested include:

• 43 year-old Michael Joseph was arrested for killing 24 year-old Kamiri Ivery-Williams on February 12, 2021 in the 100 block of Baltic Avenue.

• 38 year-old Eddie Buckley was arrested for the shooting that occurred on February 5, 2021 in the 2000 block of Wheeler Avenue.

• 30 year-old Major Kinchein was arrested for killing 30 year-old Breonna Rogers on January 19, 2021 in the 3100 block of Swann Drive.

• 35 year-old Lamont Dudley Jr was arrested for the shooting that occurred on January 17, 2021 in the 1000 block of South Carey Street.

• 41 year-old Lenny Epps Jr. was arrested for killing 17 year-old Alissa Taylor and the shooting of a 20 year-old and 21year-old men on January 13, 2021 in the 600 block of North Lakewood Avenue.*

• 48 year-old Gerrod Maddox was arrested for the shooting that occurred on January 13, 2021 in the 3100 block of Oakfield Avenue.

• 20 year-old Jamil Gyant was arrested for the shooting that occurred on December 13, 2020 in the 1800 block of North Mount Street.

• 23 year-old Donte Oakley was arrested for the shooting that occurred on November 28, 2020 in the 4100 block of Pennington Avenue.

• 35 year-old Tovarren Scott was arrested for killing 48 year-old Moses Rush Jr. on July 16, 2020, in the 1600 block of Laurens Street.

• 34 year-old Donnelle Griffin was arrested for the shooting that occurred on May 11, 2020 in the 1800 block of North Mount Street.

• 48 year-old Aaron Butler, 46 year-old Donta Holdclaw, and 32 year-old Elease Frazier were arrested in reference to the shooting death of 32 Taylor Jordan, that occurred on November 5, 2019 in the 4600 Clifton Avenue.

• 20 year-old Lashae Brown was arrested for the shooting that occurred on November 5, 2019 in the 6800 block of Eastern Avenue.

• 20 year-old Jayson Brown was arrested for killing 34 year-old Marvin Dessaure. The incident on August 21, 2019 in the 1800 block of Aisquith Street and Mr. Dessaure died in January 1, 2021. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiners ruled Mr. Dessaure’s death a homicide on January 8, 2021.