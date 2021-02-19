Bridgeville drug dealer had 11,000 bags of heroin police say

Loading...

Bridgeville, DE – Delaware State Police arrest 49-year-old Calvin L. Allen of Bridgeville on drug and traffic charges following a traffic stop and foot pursuit Monday night.

On February 15, 2021, at approximately 8:00 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated on Coverdale Road by Governors Task Force detectives on a vehicle Calvin Allen was operating. Allen failed to stop and drove for a short distance before exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot. As detectives pursued Allen, they observed him throw three bricks of heroin from his person. Allen failed to comply with the trooper’s commands to stop and continued to flee before being taken into custody without further incident.

Allen was found in possession of the following:

Loading...

Approximately 81.9 grams (11,700) bags of heroin

Approximately 3.84 grams of crack cocaine

$1,081.00 in suspected drug proceeds

Allen was charged with the following crimes:

Possession With Intent to Deliver Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver (Felony)

Tampering With Physical Evidence (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts)

Driving While Suspended

Reckless Driving

Driving a Vehicle at Unreasonable Speed

Failure to Drive at Speeds Appropriate for Conditions

Failure to Signal (2 counts)

Failure to Stop at Stop Sign

Allen was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3, and a $148,105.00 cash bond was issued. An Administrative Warrant was also issued by Probation and Parole due to Allen being on Probation with a $100,000.00 bond set.

Continue Reading Below