Facebook just shut down Hercules, Kevin Sorbo for Disagreeing with Social Media Factchecking

Loading...

Hercules has been de-platformed. Actor Kevin Sorbo who is best known for his role as Hercules has been shut down by Facebook. Sorbo had more than 500,000 followers and said his shutdown came without warning.

“Freedom of speech as we know has gone out the window,” Sorbo said.

Sorbo said it’s not just Facebook, for his Christian views and discussions about COVID-19, he said he has been blacklisted by Hollywood.

Loading...

“We removed Kevin Sorbo’s Page for repeatedly sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines,” Facebook said in a statement.

Continue Reading Below