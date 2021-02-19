Pensacola area man arrested for molesting young child

Loading...

PENSACOLA, FL – An Escambia County man has been charged for molesting a young child.

The Escambia Sheriff’s Office said, on February 11th, 2021, ECSO Century Patrol Units and Special Victims Unit investigators were notified that David Roley possibly molested a child under the age of 12. Through the investigation it was determined on January 1st of 2021, Roley did commit this crime and it was caught on camera.

On February 17th, 2021, Roley was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years of age. It’s believed there could possibly be additional victims of Roley that have yet to be identified to the ECSO.

