Police find child porn on 70-year-old’s laptop

PENSACOLA, FL — PR — On February 18, 2021, members of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit, FDLE, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HIS) and the ECSO SWAT team served a search warrant at a home on the 12000-block of Ophelia Drive. Once inside the home investigators found child pornography on a laptop belonging to Richard Coleman.

ECSO’s SVU lead investigator, Suzanne Pollock, arrested 70-year-old James Richard Coleman and charged him with 20 counts of possession of images of child pornography. James Coleman was booked in to the Escambia County Jail with a $300,000 bond.

