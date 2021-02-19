Police say creepy guy at Vero Beach Walmart “Had Obvious Erection”

Loading...

VERO BEACH, FL – Walmart is definitely the capital of strange America, but what happened at the Vero Beach Walmart this week was strange, even by Walmart standards.

Police were called to the store on the report of a suspicious guy sitting in a car masturbating in the parking lot. Police said a call from a woman who saw him through an exposed window said he was “stroking himself”.

When police arrived, the man said, “Ya, nah, I’m just buying food for somebody else.”

“When we caught up with him, deputies saw an obvious erection protruding in his shorts,” the Indian River Sheriff’s Office said.

“[He] told us that his business is like Uber eats and he was conducting business as a food shopper. He initially denied it, but after viewing surveillance footage, we confronted him again and he admitted he was lying. Weiss went on to tell us he was lonely and missed his ex-girlfriend in Colorado.”

Police charged Kyle Weiss, 26, of Denver for exposing sexual organs and disorderly conduct.

