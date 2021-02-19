SWAT Team Breaks Up Atlantic City Drug Dealing Operation

Loading...

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – The residents of Atlantic City are fed up with the increase in drug activity and crime and are now reporting drug dealers to the local police department. One such tip led to the arrest of 7 suspected of dealing drugs in the oceanfront city.

On February 16, 2021, citizen complaints regarding the distribution of narcotics led to the arrest of seven and the recovery of drugs.

“Members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section and SWAT Team executed a residential search warrant in the 100 block of South Ocean Avenue,” the Atlantic City Police Department reported. “The investigation was initiated after complaints from citizens regarding the possession and distribution of narcotics from a residence on the block.”

Loading...

The Atlantic City Police Department released the following information regarding this arrest:

During the search warrant, detectives arrested six males and one female. Detectives recovered more than eight grams of cocaine, 20 bags of heroin, 48 grams of marijuana, suboxone pills, and paraphernalia used to distribute narcotics.

Continue Reading Below

The investigation was led by Detective Brian Hambrecht.

Loading...

ARRESTED: Rashad Swain, 20, of Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Contempt of court and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Swain was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

ARRESTED: Dequay Belt, 18, of Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Possession of CDS.

ARRESTED: Jaequan Brown, 18, of Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Loading...

ARRESTED: Charles Burnett, 36, of Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Possession of CDS and possession with intent to distribute CDS.

ARRESTED: Kesha Catts, 40, of Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

ARRESTED: Iyon Mckinley, 20, of Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Loading...

The above was released on a summons with a future court date. Charges are mere accusations, and the accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.

ARRESTED: A 17-year-old male from Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, and contempt of court.

The juvenile was remanded to the Harborfields Detention Facility.

Charges are mere accusations, and the accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Anyone with information about the distribution of narcotics is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

Loading...