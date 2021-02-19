Three Charged for String of Car Burglaries in Wall Township

Loading...

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Wall arrested a man and a juvenile in response to a rash of car burglaries and thefts in the township.

Police arrested Ryan Miles, 36 years old, Point Pleasant, NJ with eight counts of burglary, two counts of theft and one count of criminal trespass subsequent to an investigation into a series of thefts from unlocked vehicles in the High View Park residential area of Wall Township. After arrest processing, Miles was transported to Monmouth County Correctional Institute.

On Monday, February 15, 2021 at approximately 2:59 a.m., the Wall Township Police Department arrested Weentchel Romulus, 25 years old, Neptune, NJ and a male juvenile from Neptune, NJ with four (4) counts of burglary and theft, one count of possession of marijuana under 50 grams and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia subsequent to an investigation into a series of thefts from unlocked vehicles in the Manasquan Park residential area of Wall Township.

After arrest processing, Romulus was released on a complaint summons with a pending court date. The juvenile was released to the custody of a parent.

“The Wall Township Police Department would like to remind its residents to please lock their vehicles and take your key fobs with you while your vehicles are left unattended,” the department said. “Recently, there has been an increase in motor vehicle burglaries in Monmouth County. If you must leave valuables in your vehicle then please avoid leaving them in plain view or store them in the trunk.”

Please report any suspicious activity to the police department at (732) 449-4500.

