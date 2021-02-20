34-year-old child predator used video games solicit 14-year-old girl

Loading...

DELTONA, FL – A 34-year-old man has been arrested for maintaining an ongoing cybersexual relationship with a 14-year-old Georgia girl.

According to police, Truneika Ramos, 3, a.k.a. Dejon or D.J. Ramos was arrested after authorities discovered sexually explicit chats with a 14-year-old Georgia girl who communicated with the suspect via a variety of gaming platforms and apps.

Ramos was booked on Thursday by members of the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Deltona Crime Suppression Team. Ramos is charged with using a computer to solicit a child and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

“The investigation, which originated in March 2020 with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, revealed that Ramos carried out sexually explicit text and video communications with the 14-year-old victim, was aware of her age and believed the two were in a relationship,” VCSO said. “The platforms involved in this case included the online video games Paladins and AFK Arena. The video chats occurred on Google Hangouts.”

Ramos remained in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail on Friday on a $55,000 bond.

