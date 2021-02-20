Delaware police make gun, drug bust in Camden

Loading...

Camden, De – The Delaware State Police are searching for one man after arresting another on felony drug and gun charges.



The following statement was released by the Delaware State Police:

Delaware State Police arrested 55-year-old Malcolm L. Deshields of Camden on felony drug and weapon charges following a criminal investigation and is seeking the public’s assistance with locating 26-year-old Emory Bratcher of Camden, wanted on similar charges.

On February 19, 2021, Delaware State Police responded to a residence on Thomas Harmon Drive to conclude a criminal investigation regarding Malcolm L. Deshields dealing drugs. A search warrant was executed on the residence, and located inside was Deshields. In addition, a 16-year-old male of Camden, a 42-year-old female of Camden, a 62-year-old female of Harrington, and a 61-year-old male of Camden were located inside the residence.

Located during a search of the residence were the following items:

Approximately 48.56 grams of cocaine

Approximately 36.32 grams of marijuana

1- Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun

1- Beretta APX .40 caliber handgun

1- Smith and Wesson .22 caliber rifle

Drug Paraphernalia

Magazines and ammunition for the various weapon

Malcolm L. Deshields

Malcolm L. Deshields was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 3 where he was charged with the following crimes:

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity- Cocaine (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Deshields was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on his own recognizance.

At the time of the incident, the 16-year-old male refused to comply with the troopers commands to place his hands behind his back and resisted arrested. He was charged with the following crime and released:

Resisting Arrest

Emory Bratcher

Also wanted in connection to this investigation is 26-year-old Emory Bratcher of Camden. Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating Bratcher. He is wanted on the following charges:

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity- Cocaine (Felony)

3 counts- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)

3 counts- Breach of Conditions of Bonds

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Emory Bratcher should contact Delaware State Police Troop 3 by calling 302-697-4454 or 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com .