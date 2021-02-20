Delaware police make gun, drug bust in Camden

Camden, De – The Delaware State Police are searching for one man after arresting another on felony drug and gun charges.
The following statement was released by the Delaware State Police:
Delaware State Police arrested 55-year-old Malcolm L. Deshields of Camden on felony drug and weapon charges following a criminal investigation and is seeking the public’s assistance with locating 26-year-old Emory Bratcher of Camden, wanted on similar charges.
On February 19, 2021, Delaware State Police responded to a residence on Thomas Harmon Drive to conclude a criminal investigation regarding Malcolm L. Deshields dealing drugs. A search warrant was executed on the residence, and located inside was Deshields. In addition, a 16-year-old male of Camden, a 42-year-old female of Camden, a 62-year-old female of Harrington, and a 61-year-old male of Camden were located inside the residence.
Located during a search of the residence were the following items:
- Approximately 48.56 grams of cocaine
- Approximately 36.32 grams of marijuana
- 1- Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun
- 1- Beretta APX .40 caliber handgun
- 1- Smith and Wesson .22 caliber rifle
- Drug Paraphernalia
- Magazines and ammunition for the various weapon
Malcolm L. Deshields
Malcolm L. Deshields was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 3 where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity- Cocaine (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Deshields was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on his own recognizance.
At the time of the incident, the 16-year-old male refused to comply with the troopers commands to place his hands behind his back and resisted arrested. He was charged with the following crime and released:
- Resisting Arrest
Emory Bratcher
Also wanted in connection to this investigation is 26-year-old Emory Bratcher of Camden. Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating Bratcher. He is wanted on the following charges:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity- Cocaine (Felony)
- 3 counts- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- 3 counts- Breach of Conditions of Bonds
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Emory Bratcher should contact Delaware State Police Troop 3 by calling 302-697-4454 or 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com .