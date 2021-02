Loading...

PHOENIX, AZ – Phoenix Police today reported that a fight in the South Park neighborhood turned into a deadly gunfight. Last night at about 10:00 p.m. a fight near 16th St. and Southern Ave. resulted in a shooting. One victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second victim is expected to survive. The suspects fled prior to police arrival. Anyone with information is asked to call PhxPd or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Police did not release any further information about the shooting.

