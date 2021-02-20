Former MLB player Johnny Damon, wife arrested at DUI traffic stop near Orlando

Loading...

WINDERMERE, FL – Former New York Yankees, Boston Redox, and Oakland A’s outfielder Johnny Damon and his wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon were arrested in the small central Florida town of Windermere. Windermere is several miles west of Orlando.

Windermere police say on Friday night, Damon and his wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon. According to a police affidavit, Damon was pulled over around 1:23 AM after being observed swerving while driving his SUV.

He was subsequently charged with DUI and resisting arrest. His wife was arrested for battery of a law enforcement officer.

Damon is an Orlando native who retired from baseball in 2012. He was a two-time all-star and member of the Boston Redsox 2014 World Series championship team.

