Gunman in SUV chased and shot two Columbus teenagers trying to escape

COLUMBUS, OH — Two teenagers were shot and taken to the hospital after they were chased down by a gunman in an SUV forcing their car to crash.

According to Columbus police. this morning at 5:03 am., a resident in the 1700 block of Genessee Ave., called to report a suspicious vehicle had crashed in the alley, striking a gas meter, causing a natural gas leak.

“Columbus Police patrol officers arrived and discovered that the suspicious vehicle had 4 juvenile occupants, two of which had been shot and transported to separate area hospitals, both in stable condition,” Columbus police said. “An independent witness stated that he observed the vehicle that crashed, was being chased by a white SUV while they were traveling s/b in the alley w/o Cleveland Ave., south of Weber Rd.”

Police said during the chase, it appeared that occupants from the white SUV shot at the victim’s vehicle several times.

“At this time, only one of the victims stated that he recognized the occupants from the white SUV as someone they had issues with over the summer. Both victims are expected to survive their injuries,” the police department said.

Anyone with any additional information on this incident is encouraged to call CPD’s Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

