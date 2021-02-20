Los Angeles teen missing since November, but Sheriff not giving up

Loading...

LOS ANGELES, CA – A 16-year-old girl has been missing in the Los Angeles area since November, but detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Alex Villanueva are not giving up.

Today, the LACSO asked the public for assistance in helping to locate the girl, Gwyneth Boone who was last seen on November 23rd on the 18500 block of Colima Road in Rowland Heights.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Gwyneth, you are asked to contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-222-8477.

Police do not suspect she is in immediate grave danger and is believed to have been taken by a family member, but family members are very concerned because they have not seen or heard from her since last year.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating Boone. She is a 16 year-old Filipino female.

Gwyneth is 5’00” tall, 100lbs with brown eyes and wavy, black shoulder-length hair. She wears glasses and is unknown the type of clothing worn.

