Lynn Haven woman caught skimming $24,000 from InstaLoan customer accounts

LYNN HAVEN, FL – A general manager at InstaLoan in Lynn Haven has been caught skimming money from the company by falsifying customer accounts.

Lynn Haven Police today said that on February 8, 2021 InstaLoan filed a report that the General Manager, Christina Givens, had taken money from customer payoff accounts and altered the customer records, which began in June of 2018.

“Christina confessed to taking at least $24,672.94 from June 2018 until January 2021. She turned herself into the Lynn Haven Police Department and was transported to the Bay County Jail without incident,” LHPD said.

Christina Givens was charged with Grand Theft more than $20,000 less than $100,000.

The Lynn Haven Police ask that anyone with information about this or any other crime contact the Lynn Haven Police Department at (850) 265-4111 or you may remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Tips Line at (850) 785-TIPS.

