Man who stole vehicle caught “wiping it down” on nearby Ring door cam

MESA, AZ — Two men thought they were hiding evidence after stealing a vehicle by wiping it down, bu what they didn’t know is that their getaway was caught on a nearby Ring door bell camera. Ring door bell cameras have been instrumental in helping police officers solve crime and in this case, police say it was cut and dry.

The following statement was issued by the Mesa Police Department:

On February 17, 2021 around 11:14 a.m. Mesa Police Officers responded to the area of 3300 E. Farmdale Mesa, AZ for reports of suspicious activity. An observant witness called police after seeing two men park a vehicle on the street and begin wiping down the steering wheel and door handles before walking away. The suspicious activity was caught on the witness’s Ring Camera affixed to the top of his house.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered the vehicle in question was listed as stolen. The vehicle was stolen on February 7, 2021 by an unknown person.

Immediately, officers began searching the area and detained two males a couple of blocks away from the stolen vehicle. These males matched the description of the males captured by the Ring Camera. The male that exited the driver’s seat was identified as 30yo Billy Patterson.

Billy told police that he did not steal or possess the stolen vehicle, but the Ring Camera showed the opposite. In fact, the Ring Camera showed Billy drove the vehicle and then began wiping it down.

Billy was arrested and officers found the stolen vehicle keys in his pocket. He also possessed narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia, which he admitted were his.

Billy was booked into jail for the following charges and held on a $750 bond.

1ct Theft of Means of Transportation, ARS 13-1814A1, a class 4 felony.

1ct Possession of a Narcotic Drug, ARS 13-3408A1, a class 6 felony.

1ct Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, ARS 13-3415A, a class 6 felony.