Portland burglary suspect caught after crashing SUV into boat

PORTLAND, OR – A man wanted for burglaries of storage units in Portland has been caught after he crashed his vehicle into a boat.
Portland Police issued the following statement:
On Tuesday, February 16, 2021, a Portland Police officer assigned to Central Precinct took two burglary reports from storage units in northwest Portland. Through the officer’s investigation, he zeroed in on a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Travis J. Hendon.
On Wednesday, February 17, 2021, the same officer, accompanied by another officer, followed up on these burglaries. Their follow-up led them to north Portland, where they spotted Mr. Hendon driving a white SUV in the Kenton neighborhood. Moments later, Mr. Hendon crashed the SUV into a small boat, parked near a house near North Hunt Street and North Drummond Avenue. Officers found Mr. Hendon on foot in a yard close to the crash and arrested him.
Officers followed footprints in the snow from the SUV to the side of a house where they saw Mr. Hendon just before they took him into custody and found a holster and two pistols on the ground, in the snow.
Central Precinct Neighborhood Response Team officers responded to assist with the investigation. Investigative leads led drew them to a house in the 2700 block of North Houghton Street, where they saw stolen items from one of the burglaries leaning against the outside of a house. After receiving consent to search that house, officers found more stolen property from the burglaries, as well as property stolen from other previously reported thefts. In all, officers recovered about $16,000 in stolen property, including tools which a victim came and recovered.
Mr. Hendon was booked into jail on two counts each of Burglary I and Felon in Possession of a Firearm, one count each of Theft I, Theft II and Hit and Run to property.