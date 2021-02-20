Woman who flipped car on 25 MPH residential street gives car rave safety review

Loading...

ROCKVILLE CITY, MD – A woman who was driving along a 25 mile-per-hour residential road struck a parked vehicle and flipped her car in a suburban Rockville.

Rockville Police said the woman was driving her Volvo XC on Edmonston Drive near Wade Avenue when she struck a parked vehicle.

“The driver struck a parked vehicle and flipped her SUV. She was trapped for a short period of time and refused medical treatment. She luckily appeared to be unharmed,” Rockville Police said.

While talking to officers after the crash, the driver gave the Volvo a rave safety review, “Great car, saved my life, and wear your seat belt!”

Rockville police did not say whether or not the woman was issued a traffic violation.

