25-Year-Old Baltimore woman shot, expected to recover

BALTIMORE, MD — A 25-year-old woman was shot on Wheeler Avenue in Baltimore on Friday and is recovering from her injuries.

Baltimore Police reported that on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at approximately 10:04 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Wheeler Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. Officers arrived at the location and observed a 25-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound to her torso. The victim was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

“Western District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. As a result of evidence found at the scene, investigators determined the shooting occurred inside of a home in the block,” the department said in a statement.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Western District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2477. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

